Ted Cruz, After Objecting to Certifying Election Results, Now Slams Trump’s Claims as ‘Reckless and Irresponsible’

Ted Cruz came under intense scrutiny for questioning the election results and in particular his objections to the results in Arizona. Days before that January 6th vote Cruz announced his plans to object to electors from several states and talked up how “the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.” In recent weeks, even some other Republicans have been calling out Cruz and Josh Hawley and saying they should step up to say clearly and without qualification the election wasn’t stolen despite baseless claims from the former president and his allies.

In an episode of the podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz last week, the senator continued to mock the media because “their talking point is ‘there is no voter fraud.'”

But while continuing to defend his own actions, in comments that got some attention this week, Cruz criticized former President Donald Trump for his rhetoric about the election.

Cruz said, “President Trump’s rhetoric I think went way too far over the line. I think it was both reckless and irresponsible, because he said repeatedly, he said over and over, he won by a landslide, there was massive fraud, it was all stolen everywhere.”

“That evidence — the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election it has to be based on the evidence,” Cruz said. “And so simply saying the result you want — that’s not responsible.”

As for the impeachment trial over the former president’s actions that led to his supporters violently storming the Capitol, Cruz described the process as “vindictive” on Twitter Monday.

In the midst of a pandemic, Democrats are advancing their political agenda through a vindictive impeachment instead of working on legislation that would put our nation on the path towards recovery & help the millions of Americans hurting during these unprecedented times. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 1, 2021

You can watch Cruz’s remarks above (the relevant part starts at the 16:50 mark).

