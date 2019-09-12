Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sounded the alarm for the GOP’s 2020 chances in Texas, saying his close victory over Beto O’Rourke in 2018 was a warning of more to come.

Cruz noted the massive turnout from Democrats that gave him a close race in the otherwise reliably-red state. He predicted “record shattering” turnout for Democrats come 2020.

“I think the Texas election in 2018 is powerful foreshadowing for what to expect across the country in 2020,” Cruz said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast Thursday. “The Democrats in Texas increased their turnout more than 100 percent.”

“The far left is pissed off, they hate the president and that is a powerful motivator,” Cruz said. “If the left shows up in massive numbers and everybody else doesn’t that’s how we end up with an incredibly damaging election.”

Despite the warning, Cruz also maintained he isn’t concerned about President Donald Trump’s re-election chances nor about Sen. John Cornyn, who also represents Texas and is up for re-election next year.

“If we lose Texas, it’s game over,” Cruz said. “I don’t believe Texas will turn blue but central to that is we’re going to have to work to communicate and turn people out.”

