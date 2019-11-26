comScore

‘This is Not Journalism’: Ex-Bloomberg DC Bureau Chief Rips Coverage Restrictions on Mike Bloomberg’s Run

By Joe DePaoloNov 26th, 2019, 10:39 am

A former leader in the Bloomberg newsroom is denouncing the outlet’s current restrictions on its journalists covering newly-declared Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, and the campaign at large.

In a memo to Bloomberg staff which was reported by CNN earlier this week, Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait wrote that the outlet would continue its “tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

Megan Murphy, the former Washington bureau chief at Bloomberg Businessweek, slammed the edict in a scathing Tweetstorm.

“This is not journalism,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy took a shot at Micklethwait, saying she would have quit before signing her name to such restrictions.

Murphy went on to draw a parallel between Bloomberg and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

