A former leader in the Bloomberg newsroom is denouncing the outlet’s current restrictions on its journalists covering newly-declared Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, and the campaign at large.

In a memo to Bloomberg staff which was reported by CNN earlier this week, Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait wrote that the outlet would continue its “tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

Megan Murphy, the former Washington bureau chief at Bloomberg Businessweek, slammed the edict in a scathing Tweetstorm.

“This is not journalism,” Murphy wrote.

I’m so lucky to have worked with so many amazingly talented journalists at @business @BW. Life moves pretty fast. Absolutely *brutal* position to be in. God bless. — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) November 24, 2019

As I was saying. Honestly these poor, poor people. Ridiculous. https://t.co/vP7QeBI9KP — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) November 24, 2019

This is not journalism. — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) November 24, 2019

Murphy took a shot at Micklethwait, saying she would have quit before signing her name to such restrictions.

For the record, I was presenting with a near identical “memo” during his 2016 flirtation. And I was very clear that I would quit the second it ever saw the light of day. — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) November 24, 2019

It is truly staggering that *any* editor would put their name on a memo that bars an army of unbelievably talented reporters and editors from covering massive, crucial aspects of one of the defining elections of our time. Staggering. — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) November 24, 2019

Murphy went on to draw a parallel between Bloomberg and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

Final thought. Reporters and editors at @business are some of the hardest working in the industry. It is not an easy place. They deserve a hell of a lot better treatment than this. But I know they will continue to bust their asses to do great work, because *that’s* journalism. — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) November 25, 2019

Yes, the Bezos comparison is the right comparison. Can you imagine, if Bezos decided to run, the @washingtonpost telling reporters it a) wouldn’t do hard reporting on Bezos and b) wouldn’t do hard reporting on any other candidates either. It’s absolutely unimaginable (thank god) — Megan Murphy (@meganmurp) November 25, 2019

