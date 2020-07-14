Former Auburn University coach Tommy Tuberville has defeated Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate runoff Tuesday night.

Tuberville received President Donald Trump’s endorsement months ago, with the president saying “He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!”

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

The race received national attention because while Sessions — who served as Attorney General under Trump — has been insisting he is the more pro-Trump candidate, the president has taken to trashing him every opportunity he can.

Trump, of course, was famously furious at Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation. Just days ago the president tweeted that Sessions “is a disaster who has let us all down.”

Sessions responded by saying, “I’ve taken the road less travelled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults. Your scandal ridden candidate is too cowardly to debate. As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington.”

Tuberville now goes on to face incumbent Senator Doug Jones in November.

