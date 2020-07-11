Jeff Sessions and Trump Trade Insults Just Days Before Alabama Run-off Election

President Donald Trump has endorsed Senate primary candidate Tommy Tuberville over his own former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Alabama’s Tuesday runoff election.

Sessions represented Alabama in the senate for over 20 years. Since the moment he recused himself from all the Russia investigations he has been a target of anger and recrimination from Trump’s supporters and the president himself.

That was back in March of 2017, but the battle continues today, with Trump taking another potshot just this morning.

Big Senate Race in Alabama on Tuesday. Vote for @TTuberville, he is a winner who will never let you down. Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back in Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

A while later on Saturday, Sessions responded, claiming his “honor and integrity” are more important that “juvenile insults” from Trump, and calling his opponent “scandal ridden” and “cowardly.”

I’ve taken the road less travelled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults. Your scandal ridden candidate is too cowardly to debate. As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington. https://t.co/1I6ROih43E — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) July 11, 2020

“As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington,” he said, a clear accusation that Tuberville would be nothing more than a puppet and tool of the administration.

Yeah, election year is already pretty lit.

