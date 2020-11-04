Fox’s Chris Wallace strengthened Vice President Joe Biden’s chances to win over President Donald Trump after the state of Wisconsin was projected in Biden’s favor. Wallace said the path for Biden to win is easier than before and “real simple math now.”

“I think that Joe Biden is in a much stronger position than he was last night when we said goodbye at 4:15 [a.m. ET] to the presidency,” Wallace said on Fox News Wednesday afternoon. “With the calling of Wisconsin, he’s at 248 that you can see here on the screen and that’s 22 electoral votes away. It’s real simple math now. Six votes in Nevada, 16 votes in Michigan and he reaching precisely 270 votes.”

While the Trump campaign has filed for a Wisconsin recount, the potential Biden victory means Pennsylvania is not a must-win for the Democrat.

Biden can get to 270 on the dot with the Wisconsin victory, and wins in Nevada and Michigan — two states he’s currently holding a lead in. That path is the most realistic, but not the only scenario still in play. The potential 269-269 tie scenario is also still possibly but unlikely.

“If he just hold onto his lead in those two states,” Wallace said referring to Michigan and Nevada. “He’s the 46th president of the United States.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

