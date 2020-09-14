The Trump campaign committed yet another embarrassing stock image fail, running a patriotic-themed online ad over the 9/11 weekend that called for viewers to “Support Our Troops.” But rather than showcase images of the U.S. military, the ad included silhouettes of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets while one of unidentifiable soldiers in the ad also appears to be carrying a Russian-designed AK-74 military rifle.

The flub was flagged by Politico, which caught the mistake in an article on Monday night. The ad campaign only ran fora few days and was funded by the Trump Make American Again Great Committee, a joint effort between the RNC and the Trump re-election team.

Politico also tracked down the ad’s original image, which can be found here on the stock image library site, Shutterstock. It includes dozens of tags including “US,” “American,” “NATO,” as well as “Russian,” “Syria,” and “Afghanistan.”

Neither the Trump campaign or RNC responded to a request for comment from Politico about the mistake.

This wasn’t the first time the Trump campaign has used inaccurate or misleading stock images to promote its candidate.

In July 2015, just a month into Trump’s initial presidential run, his campaign tweeted and then rapidly deleted an image extolling Trump’s leadership after it was discovered that the ad had superimposed a U.S. flag over a stock photo image of Nazi soldiers as a part of the collage.

Then in the campaign’s very first TV ad in January 2016, the Trump team used 2014 footage from a 2014 Italian TV network of a border fence in Morocco to falsely imply it portrayed a surge of Mexican immigrants crossing the U.S.’s southern border. Politifact notably branded that move a “Pants-on-Fire” lie.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]