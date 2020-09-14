On Friday, Fox News’ The Five scored the best ratings outside of primetime, helping the network to sweep total day and primetime wins in both overall viewers and the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

Fox’s 5:00 p.m. panel show pulled in an impressive 533,000 viewers in the demo, easily surpassing its time slot rivals as well as any other daytime program. In overall viewers, The Five also reigned outside of primetime, posting an audience of 3.35 million. Both numbers were good enough to rank third overall in cable news on Friday, coming in behind top-ranked Tucker Carlson Tonight (677,000; 4.07 million) and runner-up Hannity Special (548,000; 3.85 million).

Cable news’ best-rated program not on Fox News was MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, which pulled in 441,000 A25 – 54 viewers, good enough for sixth place in cable news on Friday (3.18 million overall).

Thanks in part to The Five‘s dominant win, Fox News easily eclipsed its competition from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. ratings, with 394,000 A25 – 54 viewers. The ratings battle for second place in the demo was much more competitive, however, as MSNBC eked out a win over CNN, 216,000 to 214,000, respectively. The results were the same in overall ratings, though the MSNBC secures a strong second place with 1.57 million, far above CNN’s 1.01 million, but outdistanced by Fox News’ 2.22 million.

In primetime, Fox News dominated with 579,000 viewers in the demo, nearly outdrawing its MSNBC (316,000) and CNN (277,000) rivals. Similarly, Fox won the overall ratings on Friday with a strong 3.66 million viewers, besting MSNBC’s 2.36 million with CNN trailing far behind with 1.33 million total viewers.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]