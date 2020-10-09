Trump Names the Only Debate Moderators He Will Accept (Hint: It’s Mostly the Fox News Prime Time Lineup)

With President Donald Trump bailing on the Oct. 15 debate with former Vice President Joe Biden after it was announced the event would take place virtually, the incumbent is challenging his opponent directly — going around the traditional organizers, the Commission for Presidential Debates. Only, the president wants a “fair” moderator in the chair. And you can guess how he defines fair.

Appearing on Hannity Thursday, the president called out Biden, and made his preferences known as to who should referee.

“Let’s get a fair anchor,” Trump said. “Somebody like the great Sean Hannity. We’ll get Rush [Limbaugh], we’ll get Mark [Levin], we’ll get Laura [Ingraham], we’ll get judge Jeanine [Pirro]. We’ve got a lot of them out there. We’ll get Jesse [Watters], or Pete [Hegseth]. We’ve got a lot of them. Tucker [Carlson] is doing good.”

Hannity laughed at the president’s suggestions — acknowledging their absurdity.

“Oh yeah, that’ll happen,” Hannity said sarcastically, at one point.

Steve Scully of C-Span was slated to moderate the Oct. 15 debate, but the Trump campaign complained after he solicited advice on Twitter from Anthony Scaramucci — a former Trump White House official who is now a fierce critic. Still, even if the Oct. 15 debate does take place on that date or at some other point, and Scully is replaced as the moderator, it’s hard to picture someone from Trump’s shortlist being tapped to fill that role.

Watch above, via Fox News.

