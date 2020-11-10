As President Donald Trump continues pushing baseless claims about the 2020 election, he took to Twitter Tuesday night to tout comments from his own Secretary of State for his comments about the transition.

Mike Pompeo was asked about plans for a transition — amid many lingering questions about the Trump administration cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden in this period — and said with a chuckle, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

He declined to say he was joking when questioned about that, and clearly the president liked what he said.

That’s why Mike was number one in his class at West Point! https://t.co/hldYAphqmM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

“That’s why Mike was number one in his class at West Point!” Trump approvingly tweeted.

Trump has not made public remarks to the press in days, instead keeping to Twitter touting allegations of voter fraud and maintaining his insistence that “WE WILL WIN!”, following the race being called for Biden.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]