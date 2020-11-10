CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta summed up the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts at resisting the results of the 2020 election, and called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s denialist comments.

Pompeo had sparked outrage earlier on Tuesday with his cavalier manner during a press conference, in which he responded to a reporter’s question about working with the incoming Biden administration by instead snarking: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“The president refused to concede and many Republicans are backing him up. Where does it go from here? What’s the end game?” host Anderson Cooper asked Acosta.

“We are in a battle between denial and reality. It is difficult to see who’s going to win at this point,” Acosta said. “They’re living in a different reality inside the Republican Party. I talked to a Trump adviser this evening who says they’re still pending their hopes that one of these battleground states, former battleground states, basically decided for Joe Biden, will somehow reverse outcomes in certain states. It is such a hope against all hopes that this is going to work out in the president’s favor that people inside the campaign believes it is over.”

Acosta then turned back to Pompeo’s ridiculous spin.

“You had Pompeo saying they’re going to ‘make a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,'” Acosta pointed out. “It is extraordinary to hear the Secretary of State sounding like Baghdad Bob at this point and President Trump is Saddam Hussein.”

The CNN reporter then noted the growing disconnect among Republicans, where GOP members of Congress privately concede Trump will no longer be president after January 20, but his base still has blind faith in his chances for re-election.

“They don’t want him to turn against them because he’s capable of doing that,” Acosta noted of the Republican politicians. “They don’t want his supporters to be motivated to turn against them. They are taking their cues from him.”

“There is already talk that the president is running again in 2024,” he added. “That’s why you start seeing rumblings of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle trying to take the reins of the RNC. That’s why the president is establishing a leadership PAC so he can continue to flex his muscle and raising money that way. This party knows they’re not going to rid themselves from Donald Trump. They’re stuck with him another four years and they’re living in his alternate reality.”

