Trump Snarks at WaPo Reporting Only 25 Republicans in Congress Say Biden Won: ‘Surprised There Are So Many’

The Washington Post contacted all the Republican members of Congress to ask whether they accept Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, and reported that only 25 definitively agree. Donald Trump responded to that report by saying he’s surprised there are even that many.

The report shows that most Republicans did not respond to the questions from the Washington Post. However they counted 25 who say that Biden won and 2 who say Trump won.

WaPo’s Phillip Rucker tweeted the story, and Trump quote tweeted it to reply that he’s “surprised there are so many.”

“Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS,” he tweeted. “I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible!”

Although he said the administration (and presumably he means the party as well) have “just begun to fight,” his lawyers continue to face setback after setback after setback after snit fit in their pursuit of any legal decision that might delay, confuse, or in the most unlikely result of all, overturn some or all of the 2020 presidential election vote totals.

