Tucker Carlson seemed to take a shot at his Fox News colleague Neil Cavuto — who made headlines earlier in the day by cutting out of a news conference with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany with a scathing dismissal of the voter fraud conspiracies she was pushing.

During his opening monologue Monday night, Carlson made a vague comment in relation to the evidence-free election fraud claims being pushed by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“In a democracy, you can’t ignore honest questions from citizens,” Carlson said. “You can’t dismiss them out of hand is crazy or immoral for asking. You can’t just cut away from coverage you don’t like.”

Several hours before, Neil Cavuto did just that — cutting off McEnany just one minute into her news conference after she baselessly accused Democrats of “welcoming fraud.”

“She’s charging the other side is ‘welcoming fraud’ and ‘welcoming illegal voting,'” Cavuto said. “Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing this.”

Earlier in his monologue Monday night, Carlson said, “If after all the questions have been answered it becomes clear that Joe Biden is a legitimate winner of the presidential election, we will accept that and encourage others to accept it too.” All major networks including his own, Fox News, have projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 election. None of those outlets, including his own, have wavered from those projections on the basis of conspiracies being peddled by the Trump campaign.

