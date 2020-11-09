Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said Monday he was certain the state would find illegal votes, but that it was unlikely to be enough to change the results of the election.

“We are going to find that people did illegally vote,” Sterling said at a press conference with reporters on Monday. “That is going to happen. There are going to be double voters. There are going to be people who did not have the qualifications, for a registered voter, to vote in this state. That will be found.”

However, he added, “Is it 10,353? Unlikely.”

President Donald Trump was trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the state by a little more than 10,000 votes as of Monday evening, with less than 1 percent of ballots left to be counted. The process has led to infighting among GOP leaders in the state, with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue referring to it as an “embarrassment” and calling on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign. All three are Republicans.

An election recount is expected to take place after election results have been certified on November 20. Loeffler and Perdue will face subsequent run-off elections against their Democratic opponents on January 5.

