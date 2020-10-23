CNN’s Van Jones called out President Donald Trump for avoiding any attempt at reconciling with his past mistakes on the coronavirus pandemic or fixing them going forward.

During a discussion about the home stretch of the 2020 campaign on Cuomo Prime Time, Jones and host Chris Cuomo recapped the takeaways from the second presidential debate. Biden, Cuomo, noted, tried to contrast himself with the president at the debate by presenting a message of competence and federal government proactivity on a number of issues. Foremost among them is the Covid-19 outbreak, which has gained critical important in the past few weeks with the country under siege from a third wave of the outbreak, where more than a dozen states are seeing record-high daily cases and the seven-day average rising to more than 75,000 new positive tests a day.

“His answer to Biden, Van, is ‘He’s a bum, he’s dirty and, by the way, he’s not going to get it done for you and he hates oil.'” Cuomo said, bluntly summing up Trump’s rebuttal.

“You know, it’s remarkable to see a U.S. President standing on a graveyard of a quarter-million Americans and you ask him do you have any regrets looking back and he says no, no regrets looking back,” Jones pointed out.

Trump infamously backed away from his administration’s delayed and dismissive response to the coronavirus outbreak back in March, telling a reporter: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” He’s repeated that message numerous times scene then. But at the second presidential debate on Thursday, Trump appeared to change tack, saying “I do take responsibility” when he was slammed for an inept, negligent performance on the pandemic by Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Trump, however, voided his apparent ownership of the failures of his administration in the very next breath, by claiming, “It’s not my fault” and then placing full blame for the nation’s massive death toll on China.

“A quarter million Americans dead,” Jones repeated. “And then you ask him what’s your health care plan moving forward? He goes it’s a great health care plan. But what is it? You have no regrets looking back and no plan going forward. So what is your argument for yourself? You don’t like Joe Biden’s son.”

“That’s not enough to get you re-elected in a country that expects at least competence,” Jones emphasized. “Listen, we can have our tribal issues and differences and we can bicker and we can fight, but it used to be the case that if you had 3,000 Americans dead, 9/11, the entire country came together to figure out what to do about it. We have two 9/11s every week, every week and growing. And this president still cannot bring us together. So it’s a pass/fail at this point and this president has clearly failed.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]