Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took a not-so-subtle jab at her moderate primary rivals during the Liberty and Justice Celebration in Iowa, telling the crowd: “I am not running some consultant-driven campaign with some vague ideas that are designed not to offend anyone.”

Warren appeared onstage at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa event as part of a series of speeches by other 2020 Democratic candidates.

During her brief speech, Warren strongly pushed back on the idea that Democrats must play it safe to beat President Donald Trump. And she implied that her more unorthodox campaign style, which eschews high-profile consultants and expenisve outside polling firms, offered more chance of victory than that of her more establishment-minded Democratic rivals. It was a veiled jab at candidates like Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former Vice President Joe Biden, all of whom have attacked Warren recently for making unrealistic promises about issues like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

“This is a time of crisis. And media pundits, Washington insiders, even some people in our own party, do not want to admit it,” Warren said. “They think that running some vague campaign that that nibbles around the edges is somehow safe, but if the most we can promise is business as usual after Donald Trump, then Democrats will lose.”

“I’m not running some consultant-driven campaign with some vague ideas that are designed not to offend anyone,” Warren continued, echoing a criticism the former 2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke leveled at the former McKinsey consultant Buttigieg. “I am running a campaign based on a lifetime of fighting for working families. I am running a campaign from the heart. Because 2020 is our time in history, 2020 is our time to win the fight for a Green New Deal and save this planet.”

