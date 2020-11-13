You may have heard earlier this week about the Donald Trump legal team making claims of dead people voting in Georgia, as their ongoing nationwide fight in several states over the election results continued.

Two of the four names on their list were James Blalock and Linda Kesler.

Mr. James Blalock of Covington, Georgia, a World War II veteran, voted in the election. The only problem? He passed away 14 years ago, in January 2006. Sadly, Mr. Blalock is a victim of voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/fcynn3fxIh — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 11, 2020

Mrs. Linda Kesler of Nicholson, Georgia voted in the election. The only problem? She passed away 17 years ago, in 2003. Sadly, Mrs. Kesler is a victim of voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/QqD4VnjfJX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 11, 2020

“Someone used the identity of James Blalock of Covington, Georgia to cast a ballot in last week’s election, even though Blalock died in 2006,” the Trump campaign website read. “Linda Kesler of Nicholson, Georgia died in 2003, but someone cast a ballot under her identity in last week’s election.”

It turns out that, as 11Alive investigative reporter Brendan Keefe explained Friday, those two claims were completely false.

The report earlier Friday night notes how those claims were spread by people like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

In Blalock’s case, yes, he passed away years ago, but Keefe explained that it was his widow Agnes who signed her voter registration as “Mrs. James E. Blalock Jr.”

Keefe even spoke with Blalock, who is very much alive and candidly said she voted for Joe Biden.

As for Linda Kesler, it turns out that the Trump campaign identified the entirely wrong Linda Kesler and there is someone else by that name in the state who legally voted this year.

“The Secretary of State is investigating the other two alleged dead Georgia voters,” Keefe reported, “but half of those named by the Trump campaign voted legally.”

You can watch the report above, via 11Alive.

