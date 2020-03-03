comScore

SUPER TUESDAY: LIVE UPDATES

Joementum, American Samoa, and Tulsi Drops a MOAB on the DNC: A Roundup of Super Tweets From Super Tuesday

By Sarah RumpfMar 3rd, 2020, 11:14 pm

Image by @JoeBiden, via Twitter.

Like all major political events these days, the Super Tuesday results launched a steady stream of clever commentary, jokes, insults, puns, and observations across social media.

Many commented on former Vice President Joe Biden‘s streak of wins, dominating the South and outperforming expectations across many other Super Tuesday states.

Biden’s official campaign account had fun with the news, posting a video Tweet about #Joementum.

Biden benefitted from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out and endorsing his candidacy, helping consolidate support from moderate Democrats across the board, and undoubtedly helping Biden win Minnesota, where Klobuchar enjoys a high popularity rating.

The results have been far less positive for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose sole win appears to be the territory of American Samoa, which he split with Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard took issue with members of the media who continued to ignore her campaign. By winning a delegate from American Samoa, she may be eligible to appear on the debate stage again, although it remains unclear whether the DNC will leave the rules as they are and allow that to happen, or bump up the qualifying threshold too high for her to meet.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also struggled, failing to win her own state and facing increasing pressure from Sanders supporters, who view her as having become a spoiler for him, dividing the progressive vote.

As the night went on, the candidates spoke to their supporters, inspiring more tweets in reaction.

 

