Like all major political events these days, the Super Tuesday results launched a steady stream of clever commentary, jokes, insults, puns, and observations across social media.

Many commented on former Vice President Joe Biden‘s streak of wins, dominating the South and outperforming expectations across many other Super Tuesday states.

Biden’s official campaign account had fun with the news, posting a video Tweet about #Joementum.

Lol, this is CNN's John King declaring Joe Biden the winner of "Fuck Yeah County," appropriately. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jlsu5SBhIc — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 4, 2020

Biden benefitted from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out and endorsing his candidacy, helping consolidate support from moderate Democrats across the board, and undoubtedly helping Biden win Minnesota, where Klobuchar enjoys a high popularity rating.

Turns out Amy Klobuchar really does know how to deliver her state. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) March 4, 2020

Michael Bloomberg spent $43 million on advertising in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. Joe Biden spent $772k on advertising in those states. Biden projected to win all three. — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) March 4, 2020

The results have been far less positive for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose sole win appears to be the territory of American Samoa, which he split with Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Would’ve been cheaper to just buy American Samoa and run it as a nanny state. #Bloomberg2020 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 4, 2020

On phone with source close to Bloomberg campaign, they tell me Bloomberg should drop out: "The writing is on the wall," they said, adding the campaign should "reassess in the morning and make the decision to get behind Biden and hope he doesn't fuck it up, which he will." — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) March 4, 2020

Just talked to a source close to the @MikeBloomberg campaign a few min ago who said the rationale for the campaign basically got wiped out with @JoeBiden's blowout in South Carolina. "At least I got a bunch of free sandwiches out of it." — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March 4, 2020

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Gabbard took issue with members of the media who continued to ignore her campaign. By winning a delegate from American Samoa, she may be eligible to appear on the debate stage again, although it remains unclear whether the DNC will leave the rules as they are and allow that to happen, or bump up the qualifying threshold too high for her to meet.

.@DanaPerino I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is "real" and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake? pic.twitter.com/VKCxy2JzFe — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

In the half hour or so it took @brad_polumbo to write this, Dem spokespeople are already saying they will change the rules to prevent @TulsiGabbard from being in the next debate. https://t.co/1hQsmsXDgD — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) March 4, 2020

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also struggled, failing to win her own state and facing increasing pressure from Sanders supporters, who view her as having become a spoiler for him, dividing the progressive vote.

Oh look, another state where if Warren had dropped out and told her people to vote for Sanders instead of getting her 4th place, Biden wouldn't be winning.

So far that's MA, ME, NC, AR, and OK. FIVE STATES that could have been flipped if our "progressive" followed Amy and Pete pic.twitter.com/OxAG03C6U1 — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) March 4, 2020

What a remarkable night. The Democrats delivered a serious blow to the building socialist wave, and Massachusetts voters rejected their own senator. I haven't smiled this much on election night since Roy Moore went down in flames. https://t.co/WbolQ9Pnql — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2020

As the night went on, the candidates spoke to their supporters, inspiring more tweets in reaction.

In the "how far into Biden's speech will he have a weird gaffe" pool if you had Zero Point Zero seconds, you're a big winner. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 4, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]