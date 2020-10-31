WATCH LIVE: Senator Kamala Harris Speaks at Broward County, Florida Campaign Rally

2020 Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on Saturday in Broward County, Florida. Florida is a critical swing state, and the polls are being closely watched each day.

This final weekend of the campaign has a number of events slated on both sides, including former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama in Flint, Michigan later on Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both speaking at the same time as Senator Harris.

