WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Campaign Rally in New Hampshire

President Donald Trump is campaigning Sunday in the key state of New Hampshire, with just nine days to go until Election Day.

The president’s latest rally comes amid a small outbreak of coronavirus cases among staffers to Vice President Mike Pence. The president has been on the campaign trail mocking the media coverage of the coronavirus and saying that “we’re rounding the turn” on the pandemic.

The current RealClearPolitics average of polls has Joe Biden leading by 11 in New Hampshire, and just today the New Hampshire Union Leader endorsed Biden, saying that while “our policy disagreements with Joe Biden are significant… President Trump has proven himself to be the antithesis of thoughtful and pragmatic; he has failed to earn a second term.”

You can watch the rally live above, via Fox News.

