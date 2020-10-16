WATCH: Sen. Joni Ernst Goes Viral After Totally Whiffing on a Question About the Price of Soybeans in Iowa Debate

As campaign gaffes go, this one may not register on the Richter scale in New York. But in the Hawkeye State? You’d better believe it’s a biggie.

On Thursday night, at a virtual debate hosted by the Des Moines Register, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) completely bricked a question about the price of a key agricultural export in the state.

“What’s the break-even point for soybeans for an Iowa farmer to produce?” Ron Steele, moderator of the debate, asked Ernst.

The senator completely ducked the question, riffing about trade deals for a full minute. But Steele refused to let Ernst off the hook.

“I don’t think you answered my question,” Steele said. “What’s the break-even price for soybeans in Iowa? You grew up on a farm, you should know this.”

“I think you asked about corn,” Ernst said — trying to escape. “It depends on what the inputs are, but probably about $5.50.”

The only good thing about Ernst’s answer is that it wouldn’t have gotten her bounced from The Price is Right, as she did not go over. She also didn’t come close to the actual number.

“You’re a couple of dollars off here,” Steele informed the senator. “Because I think it’s $10.05.”

Ernst tried to minimize the damage by claiming that her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield, hadn’t answered the question either. Only, Greenfield had, in fact, just nailed the price of corn down to the penny. Ernst then awkwardly tried to get the moderator to move on, claiming she had trouble hearing the question.

The senator’s gaffe promptly went viral. Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg called it “possibly the most Midwestern moment in the history of televised Senate debates.”

If you only followed the town halls tonight then you missed possibly the most Midwestern moment in the history of televised Senate debates. Corn + Beans = one more reason I’m proud to back @GreenfieldIowa https://t.co/9frcDU2HPt — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 16, 2020

Others criticized the Iowa senator:

Right, but everyone knows that ordinary Iowa voters gathered at a diner in Dubuque don’t care about the price of corn and soybeans. https://t.co/6l3swV17G5 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 16, 2020

1. Running for office in an agricultural state like Iowa (worse: being an incumbent running for re-election!) and not knowing the price of soybeans is just… I mean, we’re talking about campaign 101.

2. That midwestern passive-aggressiveness, boy, how I’d missed it https://t.co/8MYSrYUqS4 — Evan O’Connell (@evanoconnell) October 16, 2020

Two weeks ago: “Could the battle for the Senate be decided by sexting?” Tonight: “Could the battle for the Senate be decided by the break-even price for soybeans?” — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 16, 2020

Is an Iowa senator not being able to answer basic soybean questions worse, better, or exactly the same as a Supreme Court nominee not being able to name the five things protected by the First Amendment (which ALSO HAPPENED THIS WEEK)? https://t.co/ijGUEwKsMz — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 16, 2020

Very few things have hit me as deep in my Iowan soul as tonight’s smiling, polite correction on the break-even price of soybeans — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) October 16, 2020

Watch above, via the Des Moines Register.

