Who is Winning in Arizona? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

The polls in the critical battleground state of Arizona open at 6 a.m. local time on Election Day and will remain open until 7 p.m., local time. All ballots must be received by that time.

If you’re not sure where your polling place is for in-person voting on Election Day, Arizona Vote has a service available to identify your polling location.

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics average of the most recent state polls show the Democratic candidate Joe Biden up by a slim +0.9 over the incumbent Republican, President Donald Trump. The polling averages for the state have fluctuated, dipping to a tie at times, and back to one candidate or the other, though generally Biden has maintained a narrow lead in the RCP averages.

The last NBC/Marist poll of the election, published on Monday, has Biden and Trump in a dead heat at 48% all. Trump won by a handy 3 point margin in 2016. In 2012, then-candidate Mitt Romney won with an even more solidly red spread of about 9 percent.

Arizona has 11 electoral college votes. It is considered critical to Trump’s electoral college chances.

Arizona’s Senate race has been a hot topic all year. Incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally is facing a challenge from former astronaut Mark Kelly, husband of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. FiveThirtyEight has the odds of Kelly unseating McSally at 77%. The RCP average for the state shows Kelly at +5.7 over McSally.

Though exit polling is reported throughout the day, the numbers, including early votes, are not available until after the polls have officially closed. At that time, we will update this post as results come in.

