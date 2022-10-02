Democratic AZ Gov. Candidate Katie Hobbs Says She’d Welcome Liz Cheney to Campaign With Her ‘Broad Coalition of Sane Republicans’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) is battling Republican Kari Lake for the state’s governorship this November, and told MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez that she’d welcome Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) joining her on the campaign trail.

At the Texas Tribune Festival last week in Austin, Cheney told Tribune CEO Evan Smith Lake was an “election denier” and “dangerous,” and that was something that the Republican Party should not accommodate.

The Wyoming Republican is one of only two GOP members on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and his supporters, like Lake, for their role in that attack and spreading baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Her views put her out of step with Republican voters in her state, despite her staunchly conservative voting record, and she lost her primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected,” said Cheney.

“So, does that include campaigning for Democrats, if that’s what it takes?” asked Smith.

“Yes,” Cheney declared.

.@Liz_Cheney: “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected.” Does that include campaigning for Democrats? “Yes.” #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/nWkdWVcWC6 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022

Sunday evening, Menendez had Hobbs on her program, American Voices, and asked her for her reaction to Cheney’s comments.

“Katie, are we going to see you sharing the stage with Liz Cheney?” asked Menendez.

“We welcome support of a broad coalition of folks to make sure that Arizona stays in the hands of a leader who’s gonna bring sanity instead of chaos,” Hobbs replied. “If Liz Cheney wants to come to Arizona, I welcome her — as well as the broad coalition of sane Republicans who want a sane leader in the governor’s office, who have joined our campaign.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

