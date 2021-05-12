GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy Says Trump Is ‘Not Going to Be Our Nominee’ in 2024

Senator Bill Cassidy (R- LA) said on Wednesday that Donald Trump is “not going to be” the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

Cassidy spoke with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade and reacted to Liz Cheney officially being removed from House GOP leadership. Republicans called for Cheney to be ousted for her continued attacks on Trump — particularly blasting him for continuing the big lie about the 2020 election.

Cheney said after the vote, “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language.”

Kilmeade played part of Cheney’s remarks for Cassidy and asked if he shares her sentiments about Trump, given his vote to convict Trump.

Cassidy noted that not only did Trump lose, but “we lost the House, we lost the Senate, we lost the presidency in four years.”

“Hasn’t happened since Herbert Hoover. Parties and elections are about winning,” he said.

Cassidy made it clear he supported Trump’s policies, but when Trump was in office, “we had a track record of losing.”

Kilmeade asked him if he would vote for Trump if he’s the nominee in 2024.

“He’s not going to be our nominee,” Cassidy responded.

