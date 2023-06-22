Jill Stein Is Back: Failed 2016 Green Party Candidate Running Cornel West’s 2024 Campaign

Jill Stein, who earned the ire of Democrats when she ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election as the Green Party nominee, is now helping Cornel West with his third-party campaign in the 2024 election.

According to Bloomberg News, West, a former Harvard professor, is working with Stein to mount a challenge against President Joe Biden from the left side of the political aisle. Stein told the outlet that her role within the campaign was to serve as “interim coordinator.”

During the 2016 election, Stein angered many Democratic pundits who believed she took progressive votes away from Clinton and helped Donald Trump win the presidency in key swing state elections. Stein also ran as the Green Party nominee in 2012 against former President Barack Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

Bloomberg reports that Stein’s current role will include a variety of tasks including fundraising, campaign management, and public communications until West has the infrastructure to operate a traditional campaign.

“She is helping him transition to the Green Party as he is building his team,” a source close to the campaign told CNN on Thursday. Stein’s role is not expected to be a long-term or permanent fixture of West’s campaign.

West, a longtime progressive activist, supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

Earlier this month he announced his candidacy with the People’s Party but left to seek the nomination for the Green Party. He has centered his campaign around justice and equality as well as fighting “neo-fascism” and “neoliberalism.”

