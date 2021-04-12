comScore Nikki Haley Says She Would Support Trump If He Runs in 2024

By Josh FeldmanApr 12th, 2021, 5:12 pm

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized Donald Trump in a February Politico profile and said she was angry after the Capitol riots.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Haley said Republicans should “take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party.”

She defended Trump’s policies in the profile, but her comments at the time indicated she thinks the former president is basically politically dead.

On Monday afternoon, Haley said she would support Trump if he decides to run in 2024.

AP reporter Meg Kinnard asked Haley about Trump’s continued popularity among Republicans and whether she would support him.

“Yes,” Haley said.

“If he decides he’s going to run, would that preclude any sort of run that you would possibly make yourself?” Kinnard asked.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said.

Back in February, Haley responded to the criticism she got for the Politico profile by slamming “the anti-Trump media” for trying to “stoke a nonstop Republican civil war.”

In that column, however, Haley still said that “many of his actions since the election were wrong and will be judged harshly by history.”

