Former President Donald Trump was, surprising no one, the overwhelming pick of CPAC attendees for 2024 in the straw poll released Sunday. But if Trump isn’t a factor, then Ron DeSantis is the favorite by a wide margin.

In the results released Sunday afternoon, Trump is the choice of the overwhelming majority of people there, with 70 percent. DeSantis is in second, with 21 percent. No one else got over one percent.

But the straw poll also questioned people about their picks if Trump doesn’t run, and DeSantis not only leads the pack easily, but is the only one of them that makes it into the double-digits.

Without Trump, DeSantis got 68 percent, followed by Mike Pompeo with 5 percent and Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz tied at 4 percent.

CPAC TX straw poll: W/O Trump:

Ron DeSantis 68%

Pompeo 5%

DJT Jr. 4% With Trump:

Trump 70%

DeSantis 26% Trump approval 98%. — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 11, 2021

Trump won the CPAC straw poll earlier this year as well. DeSantis edged out Trump in a Western Conservative Summit straw poll last month.

