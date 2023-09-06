WATCH: A Giant ‘TRUTH’ Banner Literally Whacks Vivek Ramaswamy Upside the Head

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is touring these United States with a message of TRUTH, and while it didn’t exactly bite him in the… okay, a sign fell on his head. Symbolically? That’s for you to decide, fair viewer.

Ramaswamy was campaigning in Lancaster, NH, as presidential primary candidates are wont to do. And while delivering remarks to an outdoor crowd, his famed “TRUTH” sign fell on his head. Local news station WMUR 9 had the footage and the story, being sure to add that Ramaswamy was able to get the sign back up.

The “TRUTH” sign is an interesting choice since Ramaswamy has been called out repeatedly by the media as well as members of his own party for having a complicated relationship with the truth. Even Karl Rove called him “a performance artist” and accused him of being “quick to disregard the truth” in the name of catering to the fringiest part of the Republican base.

Ramaswamy, a former biotech entrepreneur and one-man Eminem cover band until the “cease and desist” order, has been polling in the single digits during the 2024 Republican primary season, far behind former President Donald Trump. After last month’s GOP debate, he has been consistently showing up in the press to spout increasingly controversial talking points, only to be confronted with them at every subsequent media appearance.

