Vivek Ramaswamy Nabs Key Endorsement In Ohio Governor’s Race

Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday secured a major endorsement from popular sitting Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R).

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy announced his running mate for lieutenant governor would be Senate President Rob McColley. The next morning, Ramaswamy’s opponent, former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, announced she had chosen former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper as her lieutenant governor.

Hours later, DeWine released a statement officially throwing his support behind the Ramaswany-McColley ticket, saying:

“With the election year upon us, I am joining Republicans across Ohio in supporting our dynamic ticket for Governor, led by Vivek Ramaswamy. “Ohio is winning new business projects from the coasts, and Vivek will keep the momentum going. Vivek Ramaswamy knows that Ohio is the best state to build a business, raise a family, and pursue your vision of the American dream. “The first important decision any Governor makes is who will be his or her choice for Lieutenant Governor. Vivek Ramaswamy has made a great pick in Senate President Rob McColley to be his running mate. Senate President McColley is a strong leader who is well respected by the members of the General Assembly. He knows Ohio and brings geographical balance to the ticket.”

Ohio’s race is shaping up to be a close one. As noted in a report from the Statehouse News Bureau, Acton led Ramaswamy by 10 points in an August poll from Emerson. A few months later, however, that lead shrank to just one point.