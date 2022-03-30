‘A Shining Star’: Tributes Pour in for Bruce Willis Following News of His Retirement from Acting Due to Rare Disorder Impacting Speech

Tributes to Bruce Willis have been pouring on Twitter following news that he is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with language disorder Aphasia.

Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis announced the news in a note shared on Instagram Wednesday, which was signed by Rumer, the actor’s other daughters Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis, and Evelyn Willis, as well as his current wife Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” read the caption, which was shared alongside an image of a young Willis.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the brain condition impairs one’s communication skills and can affect one’s ability to speak, write, and understand language — both verbal and written.

The condition is generally caused by a head injury or stroke but can come on gradually from a brain tumor or another disease.

Willis instantly began to trend on social media following the news, as fans shared tributes and messages of disbelief:

Sending best wishes and good vibes to Bruce Willis and his family. I was a fan before I ever actually got to meet him, and he was very friendly and kind to me the times I got to spend around him. Pulling for you, sir! https://t.co/vdjzxPr1ti — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) March 30, 2022

Thank you Bruce and everyone in the Bruce Willis family! You’re a shining star always! pic.twitter.com/HZ87K54EDi — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) March 30, 2022

Very sad news. It’s hard to convey what a jolt of adrenaline Bruce Willis was when Moonlighting premiered in 1985, in an era when TV could still make you a star overnight–or how skeptical about him the industry was when he got $5 million to make Die Hard. https://t.co/LMXi5wcEkJ — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis as Harry Stamper with Harry & Dad. He is a most excellent savior of Earth and I was proud to give him a piggyback ride at Cape Canaveral to an Aerosmith concert! pic.twitter.com/YheHroar9i — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) March 30, 2022

My first Bruce Willis movie was the color of Night. Me and all the horny ass boys at school would pass around that VHS tape because it was easier to explain than hardcore porn, and then we just spent years marveling at how big his dick seemed in that movie. Absolute legend. — Gene Park (@GenePark) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis, who has entertained us for decades, is retiring from acting due to a health condition. pic.twitter.com/sWs1gojRA8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 30, 2022

There aren’t a lot of actors I, and probably you, have spent more time watching on the big screen than Bruce Willis. He’s what we think of when we think about movie stars. https://t.co/Nz9feOPVQf — Michael Nordine (@slowbeard) March 30, 2022

Very sorry to hear new about #BruceWillis‘s health. In addition to everything else, he has always been a great interview.https://t.co/3WLpgq8HVk — Joe Leydon (@JoeLeydon) March 30, 2022

So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, @justdemi and their entire family during this time. Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 30, 2022

One of the nicest people I ever interviewed … sad news Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting after aphasia diagnosis https://t.co/260djCSJv4 — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) March 30, 2022

So sad about this, cannot imagine how difficult it must be for him and his family, just awful news. Bruce Willis “Stepping Away” From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis https://t.co/QzIf9IVA1c — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) March 30, 2022

Sad to see Bruce Willis retire from acting. What a career. Just SOME of my favorite movies he starred in: Blind Date, Die Hard (yes all sequels too!), The Last Boy Scout, Death Becomes Her, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Sin City, Red, Looper. — Mauler (@MaulerMauler) March 30, 2022

So heartbreaking! Honored to have starred in one of his last movies! He was a real pro. Sometimes you never know what someone is going through. Bruce Willis will always be one of the greatest of all-time. https://t.co/85iI7rVO5m — Eric West (@EricXWest) March 30, 2022

A bummer that Bruce Willis is being forced to effectively retire. Hoped he’d get one more big time run at least. Die Hard, The Last Boy Scout, Unbreakable, Looper, 12 Monkeys, Death Becomes Her among my personal fave performances. pic.twitter.com/8Y2AfH5c32 — Neil Bolt (@nezzko) March 30, 2022

