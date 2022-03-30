‘A Shining Star’: Tributes Pour in for Bruce Willis Following News of His Retirement from Acting Due to Rare Disorder Impacting Speech

By Leia IdlibyMar 30th, 2022, 2:09 pm
 
Bruce Willis at Comedy Central Roast

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tributes to Bruce Willis have been pouring on Twitter following news that he is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with language disorder Aphasia.

Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis announced the news in a note shared on Instagram Wednesday, which was signed by Rumer, the actor’s other daughters Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis, and Evelyn Willis, as well as his current wife Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” read the caption, which was shared alongside an image of a young Willis.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the brain condition impairs one’s communication skills and can affect one’s ability to speak, write, and understand language — both verbal and written.

The condition is generally caused by a head injury or stroke but can come on gradually from a brain tumor or another disease.

Willis instantly began to trend on social media following the news, as fans shared tributes and messages of disbelief:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: