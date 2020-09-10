Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn are getting scarily funny in separate horror comedies, both of which released their first trailers on Thursday. Sandler stars as a community volunteer obsessed with Halloween safety in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween. Not to be outdone, Vaughn is portraying a teenage girl in Universal’s body-swap movie Freaky.

In Hubie Halloween, Sandler plays a man who spends every Halloween making sure his fellow residents in Salem, Massachusetts celebrate safely. A figure of ridicule in the town, it’s up to Hubie to save the day when an escaped murderer is set loose in Salem. The star-studded cast also includes Sandler regulars like Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph and Steve Buscemi. The movie, directed by Steven Brill (Mr. Deeds, Little Nicky), hits Netflix on October 7. Watch the trailer below.

Freaky is an R-rated, gender-bending riff on Freaky Friday, which sees a 17-year-old high school student (Kathryn Newton) switch bodies with a deranged serial killer, played by Vaughn. The young girl, looking like an old-school wedding crasher, has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent.

Stephen King will be among those lining up to buy tickets. The horror master tweeted, “Based on the trailer of FREAKY, Vince Vaughn has GOT to get nominated for an Academy Award. This looks fucking AWESOME!”

Freaky comes courtesy of Blumhouse, the studio behind The Purge, Get Out and Happy Death Day. It hits theaters on November 13, which is in fact Friday the 13th. Watch the trailer below.

Sandler and Vaughn have starred in some of the biggest comedy hits of the 2000s, so it’s a bit ironic that they’re both getting spooky with their 2020 releases. Although, the way things have been going in 2020, maybe it makes sense. The trailers for Hubie Halloween and Freaky being released on the same day seems to be more coincidental than coordinated. Still, the two movies would make for one hell of a double feature.

