And the award for best post-Oscars culture war harangue goes to…

Monday morning on Fox & Friends, Ainsley Earhardt took a shot at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt — who got political during his acceptance speech and in a news conference afterward.

“I think when gamesmanship trumps doing the right thing, it’s a sad day,” Pitt said – referring to former National Security Advisor John Bolton not being called to testify during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. “And I don’t think we should let it slide.”

“I guess when you are that wealthy and that far along in your career he doesn’t care,” Earhardt said, after the clip was played. “He wants to tell the world how he feels.”

The Fox & Friends co-host made sure to note, though, that 50 percent of Pitt’s viewers would be disappointed with the commentary.

“It does alienate half the people who watch his movies,” she said.

