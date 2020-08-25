A mean-spirited article in the Globe alleges that Al Pacino’s kids are deeply worried about his health declining both physically and mentally, to the point that they’re staging an intervention “to keep him alive.” An individual close to the 80-year-old actor tells us there’s zero truth to the shocking report. There’s also ample evidence to debunk this notion that Pacino might be on the verge of death.

According to the Globe, Pacino’s 19-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo, are concerned about his so-called “crumbling physical state and deepening mental funk.” An unknown source tells the outlet, “They’re doing everything they can to keep his spirits high and his diet healthy. Getting him to even smile is hard work.”

From there, the unidentified source says Pacino’s years of method acting have taken a toll on his mental state, claiming, “He loses himself in a role and stays there. It’s his one comfort these days.” The magazine’s story ends on a very morbid note, with the supposed source claiming that even Pacino believes “his days are numbered,” while his teenage kids – fearing the worst – are determined “to spend as much time” as possible with their father.

The Globe’s report is a real bummer, but fortunately for fans of the legendary actor – it’s all untrue.

An individual close to Pacino, who wasn’t able to speak on the record, tells us he’s in perfectly good health and no one in his inner circle fears otherwise. In fact, the Godfather star is still working steadily. In February, prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, Pacino walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new Amazon series, Hunters, happily chatting with reporters along the way.

It was announced just last week that Pacino is in talks to join Ridley Scott’s new movie Gucci. The film will star Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who was convicted of orchestrating his assassination. It’s unclear what role Pacino would play, but movie buffs will be pleased to hear that Robert De Niro is also circling a part, marking yet another reunion for the iconic actors, who most recently appeared together in The Irishman.

Meanwhile, Pacino has been spotted out and about amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s doing so safely. Back in May, the actor was photographed wearing a face mask while taking a walk around Beverly Hills. He looked perfectly healthy on the stroll. There’s simply no validity to the Globe’s shameful report concerning Pacino’s mental and physical well-being.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]