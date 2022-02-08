Alec Baldwin Returns to Work Following Fatal Rust Shooting, Calls Halyna Hutchins’ Death a ‘Horrible Thing’

Alec Baldwin has returned to work for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Baldwin, who has been in the English town of Alton, Hampshire, filming a new independent film titled 97 Minutes, shared a video recorded from what looked like his hotel room bed on Monday.

“I said I would keep a little diary while I was traveling and working. We had our first day today which is always tricky. I don’t work as much as I used to and I’ve said this before maybe, but you go to work, and you forget what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “I just was like, oh, God what do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense that I’ve ended up doing?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

The actor went on to note that he has not worked since October 21st of last year, adding, “When this horrible thing happened on the set of this film, and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.”

“I may still even find that hard to say. I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months and movies are nearly always the same,” he added.

Baldwin later stressed that he feels like the oldest person on set, saying, “Everybody’s young compared to me, especially an independent film where there are good people.”

“Everybody’s young and they work hard. The crew of movies are hardworking people. On their feet all day in an unheated building all day, I might add,” he said. “The building had no heat and it was a tricky day to try to get everything done. Many, many independent films now can get tricky in terms of getting them done. The amount of work you have and the time you have are definitely not in sync.”

The actor concluded with a shout-out to his family, sharing that he has missed his children while filming.

“I miss my kids. I miss my Carmen. She’s so funny. I miss them all and I miss every one of the. I’m so blessed that way,” he said. “All my kids are so unique. I guess everybody who has a lot of kids feels that way. You can’t get over how different they are. They’re so different. My kids are so different.”

