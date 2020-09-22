The Real Reason Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe Will Never Run For Office

Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe aren’t shy when it comes to expressing their political opinions, but neither actor will be throwing his hat into the political ring any time soon. On the latest episode of Lowe’s podcast Literally!, both men revealed the same reason they’ll never run for office: their wives won’t allow it.

“Now let’s talk about politics,” Baldwin said halfway through his one-hour interview on Lowe’s podcast. The former 30 Rock star asked the former West Wing star if he ever considered seeking office, noting that Lowe is “one of the few” celebrities he believes would succeed at it.

“The answer is yes. Very much so,” Lowe responded. The actor went on to say that he and his wife of of nearly 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff, “agree on almost everything,” but she “always just pissed all over the idea” of him getting into politics. “She hated the idea more than life itself which made me rethink it.”

Baldwin could related. “My wife said she would divorce me if I ran for office,” he revealed. However, the actor admitted that if he were to run, it would be for governor of New York because it would keep him close to home. “To go to Washington and to commute to Washington as a member of Congress, which I would never do that, or as a senator, that’s onerous for me now with my kids.”

Baldwin is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, who he plays on Saturday Night Live. The actor is expected to return to SNL when it premieres next month, along with Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and new guest star Jim Carrey, who will be portraying Joe Biden.

This isn’t the first time Lowe has talked politics with another celebrity on his podcast. As we reported last month, Conan O’Brien jokingly tried to convince the actor that they should become Trump supporters. This led to a discussion about the lack of high-profile Republican celebrities.

Last month, rumors emerged that Matthew McConaughey would be running for governor of Texas. An individual close to the star told us, “While he would be great in the role, right now it’s just speculation.”

