White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump called on the United Nations to “hold China accountable” for the coronavirus and polluting the oceans in a taped speech.

“China condemned my travel ban on their country even as they canceled domestic flights and locked citizens in their homes,” he declared. “The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.”

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” Trump continued.

The press corps is likely to ask about the Supreme Court vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump has said he will announce his nominee on Saturday.

