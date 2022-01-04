Andy Cohen had quite the New Year’s Eve, starting off 2022 by trashing former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and several other unlucky targets.

Cohen kicked off the New Year by saying that de Blasio did “the crappiest job as the mayor of New York,” adding, “The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara sucka!”

The host also called out Mark Zuckerberg, claiming the media magnate is “messing with all of us.”

Although Cohen went after several people, he has almost no regrets — only wishing he could take back the insults spewed at Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s competing New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“The only thing that I regret saying — the only thing — is that I slammed the ABC broadcast. I really like Ryan Seacrest,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday. “And he’s a great guy, and I really regret saying that. I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

While Cohen was hosting CNN’s broadcast from Times Square, Cohen joked that there was smoke coming from “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers,” adding, “If you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing, I’m sorry.

Cohen, however, does not agree that he should feel ashamed for overindulging on New Year’s, calling out a Twitter user who claimed he made “bad choices.”

“I made the choice to get drunk on New Years Eve and lead a virtual audience in a night of revelry to forget a very shitty year,” Cohen replied on Twitter. “Ashamed I am not. I had fun and so did others. Happy New Year.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com