Armie Hammer’s Horrific Audio Messages to Women Revealed in New Documentary Trailer

If you were fortunate enough to forget the name Armie Hammer, Discovery+ is here to remind all about the actor — and the allegations against him.

Multiple women previously accused Hammer of pushing rape fantasies and cannibalism in their relationships. In one message allegedly belonging to Hammer, he declares, “I am 100% a cannibal.” In other now viral messages, the Long Ranger star claimed to cut out and eat the heart of a living animal. He also said he he owned women and fantasized about eating them.

The Discovery+ three-part documentary series titled House of Hammer will be diving deep into the allegations, as well as Hammer’s family history. Unfortunately for the actor, the trailer for the upcoming documentary includes an audio recording of him to one ex named Julia Morrison.

“My pet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you,” Hammer can be heard saying on a recording.

Morrison also reads an alleged message from Hammer that reads: “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use.”

Another ex, Courtney Vucekovich also describes through being tied by her neck and incapacitated during one encounter.

Hammer previously described the allegations against him as “bullshit,” but they appear to have seriously affected his career. He dropped out of a film when the news broke and was replaced in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer. Hammer reportedly entered into a rehab facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues months after the allegations.

The documentary is also impacting Hammer’s family. Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, alludes to abuse within the family and says the fictional family from HBO’s Succession looks modest by comparison. Hammer is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

“On the outside, we were the perfect family, but magnify Succession a million times and it was my family,” Hammer says.

House of Hammer debuts on September 2.

You can watch the trailer for House of Hammer above via Discovery+

