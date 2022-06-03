Ben Shapiro Complains About BTS White House Visit Because They’re Korean

Ben Shapiro criticized the highly publicized visit of K-Pop band BTS to the White House.

Speaking on the Wednesday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, the host said, “The Biden administration, when they’re truly desperate, they bring in the influencers.”

Shapiro admitted to not having heard of BTS before but acknowledged that they have a large Twitter presence. “I’m only aware that BTS exists because I’m on Twitter and the BTS ‘stans’ are like all over Twitter. They have an enormous fan base!”

BTS visited the White House on Tuesday to help President Joe Biden address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, which Shapiro took issue with.

“The chance that Joe Biden’s like a big BTS fan is ridiculous,” he said. “Also, if you’re talking about anti-Asian hate in the United States, typically what you would do is bring in an Asian group from the United States, right?”

“Instead he’s bringing in a Korean pop group. My understanding is that they’re from South Korea and that is where they live and perform,” he continued. “I’m not aware that BTS is actually an American group in any way, but basically all this is, is an excuse to, ‘Hey, look at this really popular group. Let’s bring these people in. Let’s put them behind a podium at the White House and let’s have them talk about anti-Asian hate.'”

Shapiro then took issue with two factors that the meeting at the White House failed to address.

“One, this administration’s overt policy, which is that Asians should not be admitted to higher education with the same scores as black students or scores that significantly exceed those of black students at a universities like Harvard,” Shapiro said. “That is the explicit policy of this administration. Anti-Asian discrimination is the explicit educational policy of this administration.”

The other topic Shapiro took issue with was the statistics of anti-Asian hate crimes. “Other things not discussed by K-pop super group BTS — anti-Asian hate in the United States is disproportionately Black on Asian. It is not White people who are hating on Asian people!”

“The reason it wasn’t discussed is because it violates the intersectional philosophy of this administration,” Shapiro theorized.

“Was it really about Joe Biden? Combating anti-Asian hate? Of course not. It’s about Joe Biden, bringing in a very popular group and then trying to sort of — draft off of their popularity,” Shapiro said angrily. “It ain’t gonna work. It’s really silly. It’s not a rip on BTS. I’m sure that BTS is, is more than happy to fight anti-Asian hate!”

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

