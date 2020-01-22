Actor and comedian Billy Eichner is set to play Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge in the third season of American Crime Story, which is based on the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

According to Deadline, Eichner, a Democrat who has starred in American Horror Story and Parks and Recreation, will play the “role of famed journalist and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge,” whose website “first broke news of the White House affair on Jan. 17, 1998, then reporting that Newsweek editors were sitting on a story by investigative reporter Michael Isikoff.”

The season will also feature Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones — who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

“The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” Deadline reported, with filming to start on March 21.

The first season of American Crime Story focused on the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, while the second season was based on the murder of Versace founder Gianni Versace.

The show is executive produced by American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]