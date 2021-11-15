Britney Spears Says She Enjoyed ‘First Glass of Champagne’ Post Conservatorship: ‘I’m Celebrating My Freedom’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share how she celebrated her freedom on the first weekend following the termination of the court ordered conservatorship she had been under for nearly 14 years.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she marked the occassion by enjoying her first glass of champagne:

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!” she wrote in an emoji filled caption. “I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

The statement was posted alongside an image of a broken off bit of lipstick on a fork, Spears also tagging makeup artist Vlada Haggerty.

“I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you !!!!⁣” she continued.

The star then asked her fans not to “laugh at her latest post,” which showed her swaying from side to side in a lime green top with shoulder pads.

“The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is [Hailey Bieber.] She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!!” she wrote. “But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!”

Spears posted again roughly an hour later, referring again to the lime green shirt:

“The lime green shirt I shot two days ago and the white pink flower shirt was YESTERDAY !!!! I share cause it gives me my own perspective of time … I mean what’s the SIGNIFICANCE of wearing one top that’s 3 years old and another that’s one year old ???!!!” she wrote.

“Oh and the yellow one I have no idea !!!! When I look at my pics of me or ANYBODY the first thing I usually say is when was this ???? I hope you guys have a WONDERFUL and PEACEFUL week !!!! There’s so much to be THANKFUL for … so have a good day folks !!!!!”

These are not Spears’ first posts since her freedom from the conservatorship, as she took to Instagram over the weekend to praise her fans and, as she noted, post pictures of herself in a lime green top.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!!” she wrote alongside a picture of her fans celebrating her freedom. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney”

