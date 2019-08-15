Simon Cowell hit the red carpet Tuesday with a new slim figure and reportedly feeling better than ever, but fans want to know — what is going on with his face?

Cowell seemed oblivious to the facial restructuring the rest of us see. He attributed his new look to his vegan diet, according to Access Hollywood.

The former American Idol judge said he feels better because of the diet and he thinks he looks better. “My memory’s better, I feel better, so I didn’t find it difficult. I can still drink beer, so I’m happy,” said Cowell.

More specifically, it’s Cowell’s eyes that have everyone wondering what’s been going on. They look… different.

Someone please stop working and talk to me about what in the living fuck simon cowell has done to his face pic.twitter.com/uHsHbrsYtP — Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) August 14, 2019

simon cowell looks like someone tried to make simon cowell in the sims 3 but got stuck playing around with the eye toggles for too long pic.twitter.com/KFBiqUXbZr — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) August 15, 2019

simon cowell looks great! pic.twitter.com/n100iGyr6z — Jake Currie (@jakecurrie) August 14, 2019

?? did they k*ll simon cowell and make a robot replacement or what pic.twitter.com/BvpQkkzNuW — 𝒍𝒂𝒗𝒂. 30. haha? (@divinelylwt) August 14, 2019

Madame Tussaud’s begins expensive restoration project after fire damage to Simon Cowell waxwork pic.twitter.com/I72ahzFJGP — 𝙲𝚛𝚘𝚠𝚋𝚢 (@iCrowby) August 14, 2019

Wow… Simon Cowell is looking like a resurrected Dale Winton! pic.twitter.com/9pEv4x7I1Y — 🍔 Gastro Celtic 🍀 (@Gastro_Celtic) August 14, 2019

Simon Cowell looks like a deepfake of Simon Cowell pic.twitter.com/6OLzPy6TOZ — manny™ (@mannyfidel) August 15, 2019

