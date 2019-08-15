comScore

Check Out the Haunting Photo of Simon Cowell That Fans of Wax Marionettes are Going Crazy For

By Morgan PhillipsAug 15th, 2019, 3:49 pm

Simon Cowell hit the red carpet Tuesday with a new slim figure and reportedly feeling better than ever, but fans want to know — what is going on with his face?

Cowell seemed oblivious to the facial restructuring the rest of us see. He attributed his new look to his vegan diet, according to Access Hollywood.

The former American Idol judge said he feels better because of the diet and he thinks he looks better. “My memory’s better, I feel better, so I didn’t find it difficult. I can still drink beer, so I’m happy,” said Cowell.

More specifically, it’s Cowell’s eyes that have everyone wondering what’s been going on. They look… different.

[Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

