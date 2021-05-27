<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cindy McCain revealed her thoughts on Meghan McCain’s tendency to clash with her fellow View hosts, admitting that it sometimes makes her “cringe a little bit.”

Andy Cohen, sitting down with Cindy for an interview on SiriusXM, asked what she thinks when The View hosts lock horns, noting that the show “is not totally that far from The Real Housewives.”

“Did you know that Meghan was such a tough cookie and a fighter?” Cohen asked, adding, “because she gets into it with the other women, and what is your reaction when you’re watching?”

Cindy confirmed that Meghan has always been combative and opinionated, sharing that her family nickname is “John McCain in a Dress.”

“I think she’s doing a great job,” Cindy added of her daughter’s hosting gig. “She stands up for what she believes in and that’s all that you can ask for. And she’s also really smart. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do appreciate it.”

Cohen then asked Cindy if she’s ever bothered by Meghan’s spats with her co-hosts, referencing a recent quarrel with Whoopi Goldberg, which caused Cindy to visibly cringe.

“Yeah, from a mom – you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit,” she admitted. “But again, it’s her job and it’s what she does, and it’s Whoopi’s job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that’s going on there. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit.”

Watch above, via SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

