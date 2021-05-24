CHAOS ON THE VIEW: Meghan McCain Rant Comparing Marjorie Taylor Greene to The Squad Triggers a Multi-Segment Argument

Things got more heated than usual at the end of Monday’s opening segment of The View. Meghan McCain had just likened recent comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to what she deemed anti-Semitic comments made by members of “The Squad,” which Whoopi Goldberg interrupted to go to a commercial break.

“Why are you cutting me off!?” McCain yelled at her fellow co-host, to which a more aggrieved than normal Goldberg shot back “I’m cutting you off because we’re going to break!”

The segment focused on Taylor Greene’s curious comparison of mask mandates designed to mitigate the spread of the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion to that of the Holocaust which caused reprobation from a number of places that called the comments “evil lunacy” and made at least one cable news anchor “feel sick.”

McCain opened by admitting that she can’t “stand” Marjorie Taylor Greene and she thinks the first term Georgia Republican is a “crazy person.” But she then noted how Rep. Taylor Greene has no power in Congress as she has been stripped of all of her committee assignments, before pivoting to comments made by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, which McCain called out for being anti-Semitic, though she did not cite which one.

Rep. Omar has been criticized in the past by members of the GOP for making comments about Jewish-American loyalty which was suggested as being anti-Semitic and largely covered in conservative media. But McCain believes that comments made by “The Squad” largely get ignored by the mainstream media because there is some sort of media conspiracy to cover for four young Democratic members of Congress.

It was at this point where Goldberg cut to commercial, an action which was not meat with much grace from Ms. McCain. Coming out of the break, McCain was given the chance to finish her thought, but the chaos continued first with Goldberg and McCain fighting over The Squad.

The following segment continued as McCain called out the media for what she sees as an inconsistent standard for calling out hate crimes, which did not go over well (predictably) with Joy Behar who shook her head in disgust and said: “I resent that.”

Not wanting to give an inch, McCain shot back “I resent a lot of things, so we’re even.”

“I’ve been talking about anti-Semitism for 25 freaking years,” Behar fired back. “Don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying, Meghan. You do your thing and we do ours.”

“I know you’ve been here 245 years. I’ve been here for 4,” McCain exasperated.

“That’s right,” Behar chided. “You should have some respect for that.”

“Nobody wants everybody arguing. We would like everybody to stop,” said Goldberg returning to tell viewers that they aim to call out hate and bigotry of all stripes, but McCain seemed unimpressed.

Watch both moments above via ABC.

