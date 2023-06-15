CNN’s Chris Wallace Decries ‘Poisonous’ Talk About Migrants in Andy Garcia Interview

In an exclusive preview clip obtained by Mediaite, CNN anchor Chris Wallace decried the “poisonous” way people talk about migrants and asked Andy Garcia what can be done about it.

This week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace will feature interviews with Hollywood star Andy Garcia and celebrity former Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In his interview with Garcia, Wallace asked about his experience as a Cuban immigrant and his thoughts on how to fix the “polarization” around immigration:

WALLACE: Your family left Cuba, you were five years old, this was after the failed invasion of the Bay of Pigs. Not just as immigrants, but as political exiles. How much would you like to go back to Cuba and what would it take? GARCIA: Oh I think about going back to Cuba every day. But I have Cuba here. You know? So that’s where it lives in me. I have no interest in supporting that regime or being part of that world while that regime is in power. Because what they do, especially if you are a celebrity, is when you go they say you see he approves of us, he likes what we’re doing, oh, take a picture of him, see how he’s enjoying himself. But one day, there’ll be a free Cuba. There’s been a lot of people in the past couple of years as you know, protesting artists and there’s– but they’ve been in power that regime is a totalitarian regime that has committed crimes against humanity for 64 years and they’re still there. WALLACE: You speak very movingly about your experience coming to Miami. Why do you think that immigration has become so polarized and even poisonous in this country? The way people talk about people who come into this country, illegally, and what’s the solution? What can we do about it? GARCIA: From my philosophy, I welcome everyone who wants to come to this country and contribute, you know. They’re coming here to contribute. They’re not coming here to take advantage. And, you know, it’s humanity is…we have the humanity in all of us has to be able to reach out and helping hand to those who are in need. So that philosophy has to permeate any immigration policy.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. The full interviews will be available on Max as of Friday morning.

