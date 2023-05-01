Cockroach Steals the Show, Chases Photographer at Met Gala Red Carpet

A lone cockroach managed to steal the show at Monday’s Meta Gala red carpet event in New York City before meeting a tragic end.

The cockroach was photographed by paparazzi from multiple angles as it scuttled up the red carpet, at one point chasing after celebrity photographer Kevin Mazur.

Kevin Mazur poses with his photo of the cockroach at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/MFkFn8eyUk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

A cockroach slays on the Met Gala red carpet pic.twitter.com/eN2CdtGIIE — Vulture (@vulture) May 2, 2023

Footage of the incident showed the cockroach attaching itself to Mazur’s shoe as he tried to squash the insect, before it was kicked back on to the carpet.

Only in New York. An uninvited guest showed up on the #MetGala carpet. It was a … cockroach.🪳 pic.twitter.com/3mJcAeHNxF — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2023

The excitement was short lived, however, as Variety soon reported that the cockroach had been stepped on and presumably removed from the event.

Celebrities who attended this year’s Met Gala included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Pete Davidson, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Nicole Kidman, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie, David Byrne, Ice Spice, FKA Twigs, and Robert Pattinson.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — the co-chair of the event — attended the red carpet with Bill Nighy, sparking rumors over whether the two celebrities were dating.

In 2015, a New York City rat went viral after it was recorded carrying a large slice of pizza in a city subway station. The rat, which carried its slice of pizza down the subway station’s stairs, became known as “Pizza Rat” and sparked a wave of internet memes.

