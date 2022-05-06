Colbert Pillories ‘Moron’ Trump for Saying People Have Stopped Calling Him Stupid After ‘Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV’ Saga

Stephen Colbert went after former President Donald Trump for suggesting people have stopped calling him “stupid.”

Trump made the remark while sitting down for an interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network on Wednesday, during which he said “Nobody has done more for religion of all types than me.”

“That’s a bit of a bold statement,” Colbert said Thursday night. “But, I’ll say this — he’s right about Christianity. For four years he’s certainly inspired me to say ‘Jesus.'”

Trump went on to brag about the cognitive test he took a few years ago. Yes, the “person, woman, man, camera, TV“ cognitive test.

“I decided to take one because the fake news was having fun no matter what you did, and I took one,” Trump said, “And you know what was an amazing thing. They now call me a dictator and other things, but they don’t call you stupid.”

After turning to the camera and taking a long dramatic pause, Colbert said, “He thinks we don’t call him stupid?”

“What a moron!” he added.

Colbert went on to roast Trump for treating the widely mocked test as an IQ test, as it’s actually designed to detect “mild cognitive impairment.”

“You gotta say it’s a little disturbing that he says he doesn’t mind being called a dictator as long as people don’t call him dumb,” Colbert added.

Watch above, via CBS.

