Comedian Chelsea Handler Admits She Thought The Sun and Moon Were The Same Thing Until Age 40

Comedian Chelsea Handler made a startling discovery while on safari with her sister in Africa.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Handler discussed the story that she had shared in her latest Netflix stand-up special, Revolution.

“I told you some jokes that I love, backstage, but can you explain the one where you went to Africa?” Fallon asked.

“Well, okay,” Handler began. “The reason why I am very outspoken about not wanting to be a parent, because I don’t think I have the skills that, you know, that I’m not equipped with what it takes to answer all of those questions to children.”

“Because they don’t just ask you once. They come in and in and in. I have enough nieces and nephews to know that I don’t have the tolerance for that kind of line of questioning about things that I really don’t even know the answers to,” she continued.

“And at a certain age when you don’t know, you know, the answers to questions, it’s too embarrassing to ask questions. You know, you just have to pretend, you know. And, I talk about a story that I didn’t know — and this is true — I didn’t know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing,” Handler said, trying not to laugh.

“I find it’s hard to believe, but what are you talking about,” Fallon asked.

“It was shocking to me as well,” Handler replied.

She began to explain that while on a trip to Africa with her sister, Simone Handler-Hutchinson, the pair were riding an elephant with a guide.

“My older sister, Simone looked up at the sky and she said, ‘Chelsea, Chelsea, look up. It’s not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time,'” Handler recalled.

“And I was like Scooby-Doo,” Handler added, describing her confusion.

“I said it — I go, ‘Wait, I go, but they’re always together.’ And as soon as I said that, she turned around, she goes, ‘What did you say?'” Handler explained.

Handler said she tried to move on from the flub but her sister began to question her.

“And I just tried to gloss over it. I was like, ‘Nevermind what I said, I know,’ And she said, ‘No, I need you to tell me what you think is happening between the sun and the moon.’ And I was like, ‘Honestly, I just assumed when the sun went down, it popped back up as the moon,'” Handler said.

“A little costume change,” Fallon joked.

