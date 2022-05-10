Comic Doug Stanhope Questions Joe Rogan on Alex Jones and Misinformation: ‘At What Point are We Responsible?’

Comedian Doug Stanhope questioned Joe Rogan during a recent interview about the responsibility of spreading misinformation on the internet.

On last Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Stanhope began talking about Alex Jones and misinformation, saying, “When Alex Jones started in Austin, we were more popular than him and he did this cable access thing. He’s just being a cartoon. He’s trying to sell tickets. Then he bought his own bullshit.”

“Well,” Rogan said. “He’s right about enough things that it’s very confusing. You know, Alex Jones was right about Epstein.”

“Spaghetti against the wall,” Stanhope shouted. “One of those strips of spaghetti is right.”

“No,” Rogan protested. “No, he’s right about more than spaghetti against the wall.”

“That’s why we know about Operation Northwood, I’ll give him that,” Stanhope interjected.

“No, we knew about that beforehand,” Rogan replied. “He told me about Bohemian Grove, he told me about Epstein’s island. When he told me about Epstein’s island, I was like that is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“It turns out to be true!” Rogan said. “If you hang out with Alex, you would understand, Alex has problems, he definitely had problems. Lot of alcoholism but the problem with Alex is that all day long he’s investigating conspiracies and finding out how many of them are accurate. And it freaks him out.”

“At what point are we responsible for misinformation?” Stanhope pushed back.

“That’s a good question,” Rogan replied.

“Because people do believe in us,” Stanhope added.

“You and I are just talking shit,” Rogan clarified. “We might be right, we might not be right. Look if you say, in order to be a comic, it takes a long time and a lot of work and it’s a lot of effort. You’ve gotta go on the road, experience different kinds of crowds. That’s accurate and it comes from a place of experience.”

He continued, “If you wanna start talking about fucking, Bohemian Grove, you’ve never been there, I’ve never been there. We don’t know. We’re talking shit. If you wanna take my word and talk and talk shit, that’s a problem. If you want to take my word, if we’re just discussing some things we saw on the news like what is happening, ‘What’s going on with Roe v. Wade?’ we don’t even know. If that’s the case and you want to base your world view on that, that’s not wise.”

“I would tell people, don’t do that!” Rogan added. “If you want to stop me from talking about all subjects that I’m not 100% informed on, well that’s not going to happen. So we’re going to have to come to some sort of agreement here.”

He concluded, “One of the agreements is I’m going to be honest with you. If I know things, I’m going to tell you that I absolutely 100% know things and if I don’t I go, ‘Did you hear this thing? What is this?’ If you wanna say I shouldn’t talk about this, because I don’t have a degree in that, or I don’t know, or too many people are listening. That’s nonsense! I’m not saying that I’m the fucking end-all be-all, end of information here. ”

