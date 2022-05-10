Left Blasts, Right Celebrates Elon Musk’s Announcement Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Twitter

Twitter ranged from lament to celebration in response to Elon Musk’s suggestion that, were he to complete the acquisition of Twitter, he would allow former President Donald Trump back onto the platform.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” said Musk at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car event.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake. Because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he added. “I guess the answer is I would reverse the perma-ban.”

Trump was banned from the platform two days after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Twitter explained that Trump was banned for inciting the violence of that day in the weeks preceding it.

Still, the former president has said that even if he were allowed back on Twitter, he would not return and would instead remain on his own platform, TRUTH Social.

Many on the left took to Twitter to blast the comments from Musk.

Giving someone who tried to overturn an election and helped incite an insurrection a major forum to continue undermining democracy is dangerous. Neither Elon Musk nor anyone else should reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban.https://t.co/SODG8kg5Sk — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) May 10, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk Says he Would Reverse Twitter’s ‘Morally Wrong’ Ban of Donald Trump – in other words South African Musk is okay with terrorist attacks on the US Capitol to overturn American elections. That is why Trump was banned. https://t.co/AFkza9t5QY via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 10, 2022

It was obvious from the day @elonmusk announced he would buy Twitter that the point would be to return Donald Trump to the platform.

Here’s why this is dangerous. https://t.co/7zACn8LVqF — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) May 10, 2022

➡️At #FTCar conference @elonmusk says the Twitter ban on Trump was a

“morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme” which he’ll rescind This again proves whatever intelligence, cunning or skill is required to get really rich, it is NOT transferable to the rest of your life. pic.twitter.com/ArqqaRoCqt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 10, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces that he will reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban because it was a “morally bad decision” and “alienated a large part of the country” — paving the way for Trump to use the platform for another deadly insurrection. RT IF YOU SUPPORT BANNING TRUMP! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 10, 2022

We knew it was coming, but still sad to see. Twitter is going to be ruined sooner rather than later. https://t.co/Ae3hcOVik6 — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) May 10, 2022

I just heard that Elon Musk will unban Trump (aka Hitler) from Twitter. I found out, dropped to my knees and sobbed. Laying here still, uncontrollably shaking, scared for Democracy. I have an appointment for my 10th booster shot but what’s the point now that the world is ending? — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the right celebrated the announcement as a win for free speech.

Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban. It was “morally wrong” and “flat out stupid”, he says.

Let Meltdown 2.0 begin.pic.twitter.com/yYMae0LRfX — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) May 10, 2022

.@elonmusk is right: Donald Trump should not be permanently banned from Twitter. There are actual authoritarian regimes with active Twitter accounts. A better standard would be to ban any government from Twitter that restricts the freedom of speech. Don’t tolerate the intolerant. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 10, 2022

Thanks @elonmusk For announcing your intention to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter. Can’t wait to receive and send tweets to the 47th President of the United States of America — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) May 10, 2022

I think @elonmusk is 💯 correct in saying Donald Trump should be allowed back on Twitter. Ridiculous that he remains banned when Putin, Iran’s Supreme Leader & Taliban chiefs all have accounts. Also, it would give Trump the chance to refollow me, which I’m sure he wants to do. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 10, 2022

Elon Musk says he will lift the Twitter ban on Trump. “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. Elon musk has said he will reverse trumps permanent Twitter ban::.. The orange man is coming back 😃 — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 10, 2022 Good. ⁦@Twitter⁩ needs Trump. We need him back to call out all the B.S. in the world. https://t.co/xgHH2u1LWD — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) May 10, 2022 Finally, someone who actually allows freedom of speech for all, not just for the radical left. pic.twitter.com/QGaKh4U0A6 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 10, 2022

