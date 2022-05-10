Left Blasts, Right Celebrates Elon Musk’s Announcement Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Twitter

By Jackson RichmanMay 10th, 2022, 3:33 pm
 
Elon Musk Twitter

Patrick Pleul/Getty Images

Twitter ranged from lament to celebration in response to Elon Musk’s suggestion that, were he to complete the acquisition of Twitter, he would allow former President Donald Trump back onto the platform.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” said Musk at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car event.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake. Because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he added. “I guess the answer is I would reverse the perma-ban.”

Trump was banned from the platform two days after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Twitter explained that Trump was banned for inciting the violence of that day in the weeks preceding it.

Still, the former president has said that even if he were allowed back on Twitter, he would not return and would instead remain on his own platform, TRUTH Social.

Many on the left took to Twitter to blast the comments from Musk.

Meanwhile, the right celebrated the announcement as a win for free speech.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: